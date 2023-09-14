JOHN FETTERMAN BEHAVES LIKE A CLOWN WHEN ASKED ABOUT THE JOE BIDEN IMPEACHMENT

This is John Fetterman acting like the ass that he is when asked about the BIDEN IMPEACHMENT announcement.
He behaves like this because he knows that no mater what egregious thing he says or does, he is still employed in the field of ruining America and will receive his pension until death.
DAMN AMERICA, what the hell happened to this country!
