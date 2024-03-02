Create New Account
Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE - The First Anti-Zionist President
What is happening
Published 19 hours ago


Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD


Streamed live 3/1/2024

Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE - The First Anti-Zionist President


In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist, Engineer, and Candidate for President, explains how he will be the first president that is Anti-Zionist and believes that all humans are equal vs the Zionist, Nazi, Brahmanism model which believes only a few should rule over the many since they are the "Chosen People".


Shiva4President.com


TruthFreedomHealth.com


