In this episode of TishTalk, I speak with Canadian Pastor Henry Hildebrandt, affectionately called the Rebellious Pastor. We
discuss his runs ins and fines during Covid for the crime of keeping his church
open along with his message about the importance of speaking out and standing
up against government overreach by being good instead of nice. He describes his
weeks in Ottawa to support the Freedom Trucker Convoy and the incredible
feeling of harmony, love and unity and God that was there each day. We discuss
the systematic break-down of society that is being lured down dark destructive
paths, the attack on the family, spiritual lessons during this time, the
certainty of healing and miracles and a path forward for reconciliation and
forgiveness.
https://anchor.fm/tish-conlin/episodes/Episode-68-Spiritual-lessons-on-being-good-instead-of-nice--attacks-on-families-and-how-to-defeat-evil-with-Pastor-Henry-Hildebrandt-e1ubba6
