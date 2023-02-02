Spiritual lessons on being good instead of nice, attacks on families and how to defeat evil

In this episode of TishTalk, I speak with Canadian Pastor Henry Hildebrandt, affectionately called the Rebellious Pastor. We discuss his runs ins and fines during Covid for the crime of keeping his church open along with his message about the importance of speaking out and standing up against government overreach by being good instead of nice. He describes his weeks in Ottawa to support the Freedom Trucker Convoy and the incredible feeling of harmony, love and unity and God that was there each day. We discuss the systematic break-down of society that is being lured down dark destructive paths, the attack on the family, spiritual lessons during this time, the certainty of healing and miracles and a path forward for reconciliation and forgiveness.



