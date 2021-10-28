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The only Conspiracy was by the MSM, CDC, Fauci, Biden and Facebook! TO SUPRESS IVERMECTIN!
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180 views • October 28, 2021
You F**KING sociopaths #MSM #CDC #FAUCI #BIDEN #DHS #HHS give the people Ivermectin and other therapeutics so we can end this FIASCO of the Wuhan-China Bioweapon called COVID! The only CONSPIRACY is by Those who supressed the use of Ivermectin and Hydroxy therapeutics, must be charged with GENOCIDE! Starting with the "gain-of-function" architect, FAUCI! They must be charged, banned from public office for life and their pensions cancelled!
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