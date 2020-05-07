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2020 Virus | We dont like being lied to - Ep 07 | 10 Top Scientists the media are ignoring | Adrian
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57 views • May 07, 2020
#Adrian #CoronavirusOutbreak #ColloidalSilver #flu #NaturalHealth
Episode 7 - Further views and information about the 2020 Virus outbreak and is offered. 10 top scientists air views that the main stream media are ignoring.
The article I was reading from:
https://off-guardian.org/2020/03/28/10-more-experts-criticising-the-coronavirus-panic/
Interesting article from Dr Thomas Cowan:
http://theinfectiousmyth.com/book/CoronavirusPanic.pdf
UK gov page:
https://www.gov.uk/guidance/high-consequence-infectious-diseases-hcid
More food for thought:
German Supreme Court Upholds Biologist’s Claim that Measles Virus Does Not Exist
https://vaccineimpact.com/2017/german-supreme-court-upholds-biologists-claim-that-measles-virus-does-not-exist/
https://www.worldometers.info/
Also this:
https://www.globalresearch.ca/all-sectors-us-establishment-lock-step-deep-states-latest-bio-war/5702773
A surprising article in the Mail online:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-8138675/PETER-HITCHENS-shutting-Britain-REALLY-right-answer.html?ito=amp_twitter_share-bottom
Are viruses alive?
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/are-viruses-alive-2004/
Breakdown on Corona Testing Procedures Dr Andrew Kaufman - You Cannot Catch Viruses
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y-HF_HoyZNY
---
What I would be doing for treatments and prevention do not underestimate the power of baking soda (sodium bicarb) NOT baking powder. Also Vitamins C (large doses), D and E, selenium and Zinc. Sauerkraut. Colloidal silver for your nose, sinus, throat and nebulise for your lungs. Plenty of rest, fresh air and sunlight (vitamin D). Lots of laughter and avoid stress.
Cut out sugar. Intermittent fasting is also great. You can look at the Wim Hof breathing method as well. Keep your immune system and elimination pathways in good shape.
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/index.php/mailing-list-signup
--
The 2020 Virus - Balance and Perspective:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7heF0iXMyx5gwD6fiXVDPcT
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
Specific Natural Health Solutions:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jo9aoERiXtT4epQlGRf8Ln
Intermittent Fasting:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jw5ISUs219sIOLwMhz6alC
Broccoli Sprouts:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iiya2pTM_zjkj0CtY88GQX
Colloidal Silver:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hMD3VGg8kwKUifmXiPyRca
Arthritis treatment:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jtD81AoCuPK2wWdkUG-Vsv
Fluoride and fluoride removal:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iYy52jFLhHJmVF37qj1a7K
Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iIVTlM9oWia4GL7fY3N2tU
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Pain relief:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7i6u0IkMFE8rMp8D0Gq9cgu
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
Episode 7 - Further views and information about the 2020 Virus outbreak and is offered. 10 top scientists air views that the main stream media are ignoring.
The article I was reading from:
https://off-guardian.org/2020/03/28/10-more-experts-criticising-the-coronavirus-panic/
Interesting article from Dr Thomas Cowan:
http://theinfectiousmyth.com/book/CoronavirusPanic.pdf
UK gov page:
https://www.gov.uk/guidance/high-consequence-infectious-diseases-hcid
More food for thought:
German Supreme Court Upholds Biologist’s Claim that Measles Virus Does Not Exist
https://vaccineimpact.com/2017/german-supreme-court-upholds-biologists-claim-that-measles-virus-does-not-exist/
https://www.worldometers.info/
Also this:
https://www.globalresearch.ca/all-sectors-us-establishment-lock-step-deep-states-latest-bio-war/5702773
A surprising article in the Mail online:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-8138675/PETER-HITCHENS-shutting-Britain-REALLY-right-answer.html?ito=amp_twitter_share-bottom
Are viruses alive?
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/are-viruses-alive-2004/
Breakdown on Corona Testing Procedures Dr Andrew Kaufman - You Cannot Catch Viruses
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y-HF_HoyZNY
---
What I would be doing for treatments and prevention do not underestimate the power of baking soda (sodium bicarb) NOT baking powder. Also Vitamins C (large doses), D and E, selenium and Zinc. Sauerkraut. Colloidal silver for your nose, sinus, throat and nebulise for your lungs. Plenty of rest, fresh air and sunlight (vitamin D). Lots of laughter and avoid stress.
Cut out sugar. Intermittent fasting is also great. You can look at the Wim Hof breathing method as well. Keep your immune system and elimination pathways in good shape.
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/index.php/mailing-list-signup
--
The 2020 Virus - Balance and Perspective:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7heF0iXMyx5gwD6fiXVDPcT
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
Specific Natural Health Solutions:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jo9aoERiXtT4epQlGRf8Ln
Intermittent Fasting:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jw5ISUs219sIOLwMhz6alC
Broccoli Sprouts:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iiya2pTM_zjkj0CtY88GQX
Colloidal Silver:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hMD3VGg8kwKUifmXiPyRca
Arthritis treatment:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jtD81AoCuPK2wWdkUG-Vsv
Fluoride and fluoride removal:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iYy52jFLhHJmVF37qj1a7K
Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iIVTlM9oWia4GL7fY3N2tU
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Pain relief:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7i6u0IkMFE8rMp8D0Gq9cgu
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
Keywords
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