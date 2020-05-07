2020 Virus | We dont like being lied to - Ep 07 | 10 Top Scientists the media are ignoring | Adrian

#Adrian #CoronavirusOutbreak #ColloidalSilver #flu #NaturalHealthEpisode 7 - Further views and information about the 2020 Virus outbreak and is offered. 10 top scientists air views that the main stream media are ignoring.The article I was reading from:Interesting article from Dr Thomas Cowan:UK gov page:More food for thought:German Supreme Court Upholds Biologist’s Claim that Measles Virus Does Not ExistAlso this:A surprising article in the Mail online:Are viruses alive?Breakdown on Corona Testing Procedures Dr Andrew Kaufman - You Cannot Catch Viruses---What I would be doing for treatments and prevention do not underestimate the power of baking soda (sodium bicarb) NOT baking powder. Also Vitamins C (large doses), D and E, selenium and Zinc. Sauerkraut. Colloidal silver for your nose, sinus, throat and nebulise for your lungs. Plenty of rest, fresh air and sunlight (vitamin D). Lots of laughter and avoid stress.Cut out sugar. Intermittent fasting is also great. You can look at the Wim Hof breathing method as well. Keep your immune system and elimination pathways in good shape.My book:I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.You can read more about it here:Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:--The 2020 Virus - Balance and Perspective:My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:Specific Natural Health Solutions:Intermittent Fasting:Broccoli Sprouts:Colloidal Silver:Arthritis treatment:Fluoride and fluoride removal:Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:DMSO:Pain relief:Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil: