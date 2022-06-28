"MUH GREATEST ALLY" - BRINGING DOWN TOWERS... FLICKING LIGHTERS... HAVING A BOOGIE 🙄

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Benjamin Netanyahu: "We are benefiting from one thing, and that is the attack on the Twin Towers and Pentagon, and the American struggle in Iraq," Ma’ariv quoted the former prime minister as saying. He reportedly added that these events "swung American public opinion in our favor." (All Content Posted To This Channel Will Be Duplicated At The Sites Below)
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