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Kevin J Johnston PROVES That All COVID 19 Tickets Are a JOKE and Will Be THROWN OUT OF COURT
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61 views • March 12, 2021
The media chose not to do their job, so I did it for them. Natalie Klein, the niece of RALPH KLEIN opened her business in defiance of the ILLEGAL health order and got fined - AND SHE WON! The Crown threw it all out without even showing up to court.
I have the paper to prove it!
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
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TWITTER: I AM DONE WITH THEM!
YOUTUBE: I AM DONE WITH THEM!
I have the paper to prove it!
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
In case YouTube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
WEBSITE: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
WEBSITE: http://www.kevinjjohnston.ca
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/kevinjjohnstonradio
MINDS: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/kevinjjohnston
PARLER: https://parler.com/profile/Kevinjjohnston
GAB: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
VK: https://vk.com/kevinjjohnston
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/kevinjjohnston
TELEGRAM: https://t.me/kevinjjohnston
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/kevinjjohnston
IDW: https://idw.community/member/KevinJJohnston
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
BRIGHTEON.Social: https://brighteon.social/@kevinjjohnston
GORF: https://gorf.social/kevinjjohnston
TWITTER: I AM DONE WITH THEM!
YOUTUBE: I AM DONE WITH THEM!
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