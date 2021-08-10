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Official Interim Report of Pfizer's Vaccination Vial Analysis Explained by La Quinta Columna
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3097 views • August 10, 2021
La Quinta Columna has revolutionized the scientific community with the official interim report of the analysis of the vaccination vial they released.
Here is the selected fragment taken from La Quinta Columna (program 67) where Dr. Sevillano and Ricardo Delgado comment and explain the official interim report of the vaccination vial analysis.
There is a lot of research and evidence that graphene oxide is highly toxic and harmful to health.
Source:
https://www.orwell.city/2021/06/vaccination-vial-analysis-explained.html
https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/the-spike-protein-is-graphene-oxide.html
Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5913a07e-c07a-48a9-a668-5de329df02aa
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/3cc3e794-6ab5-411f-824f-985ffa013ae8
Here is the selected fragment taken from La Quinta Columna (program 67) where Dr. Sevillano and Ricardo Delgado comment and explain the official interim report of the vaccination vial analysis.
There is a lot of research and evidence that graphene oxide is highly toxic and harmful to health.
Source:
https://www.orwell.city/2021/06/vaccination-vial-analysis-explained.html
https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/the-spike-protein-is-graphene-oxide.html
Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5913a07e-c07a-48a9-a668-5de329df02aa
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/3cc3e794-6ab5-411f-824f-985ffa013ae8
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