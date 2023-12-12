Create New Account
Italian Health Minister Gave Orders To Conceal “VAX” Deaths – Now Under Investigation For Murder!
(Dec 12, 2023) Reese Report by Greg Reese: They knew the shots were killing people from the start and gave orders to conceal the deaths.


Source: https://banned.video/watch?id=65785a469d56bcbc21cb0e55

crimemurderinvestigationvaccinejusticecrimes against humanitydeathsphilippiansitalymass murderinjuriescovidroberto speranzahealth ministerreese report

