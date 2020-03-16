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Spacebusters Part 2 - The Hoax [16.03.2020]
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81 views • February 23, 2021
Note: This 5 part series from Spacebusters was a big reason that I 'wake up'.
'What your momma should have told you but never knew herself'
'What you need to know about Coronavirus, "Pandemics", 5G, 60 ghz millimetre waves and vaccines'
Despite major attempts at sense...or...ship from muliple video and social media platfoms, YOU made it the number one daily, weekly and monthly trending video on bitchute….you wouldn’t let it go, and so neither will we.
UN AGENDA 21 https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/content/documents/Agenda21.pdf
Pinbright Institute 2015 Coronavirus patent https://patents.justia.com/patent/10130701
Annie logial Website: https://www.vigiliae.org
Somatid Cycles Gaston: http://customers.hbci.com/~wenonah/new/somatid.htm
Anne’s 5G story: https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/corona-virus-fakery-and-the-link-to-5g-testing/?fbclid=IwAR2xtg4nhhggZcYe6GhWpo5uL2fDRNyST3vur9xaC9nACjpD6ZwzK9C_lU8
Library of Congress mandatory vaccines December 2019 China http://loc.gov/law/foreign-news/china-vaccine-law-passed/
Zachary K Hubbard Gematria: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T5Ue_QH0zPs&;t=200s
Dr Amandha Vollmer Yummy Mummy Emporium: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwOl8BHaN9Y3lZbzvkviGLQ/videos
If you enjoy our content and would like to give us a tip, then you can do so at this address:-
https://paypal.me/pools/c/8nWrEHXq9y
Any contribution no matter how small is welcomed and very much appreciated. Thank you.
Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/7NuuW1b9Z9rR/
Part 1: https://www.bitchute.com/video/bWRaWc63Kphk/
Part 2: https://www.bitchute.com/video/td3hhUeTFLuE/
Part 3: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Vkqxm4aDxEh3/
Part 4: https://www.bitchute.com/video/EOzrCP1FF3hS/
Part 5: https://www.bitchute.com/video/8oyTLPjM68VH/
'What your momma should have told you but never knew herself'
'What you need to know about Coronavirus, "Pandemics", 5G, 60 ghz millimetre waves and vaccines'
Despite major attempts at sense...or...ship from muliple video and social media platfoms, YOU made it the number one daily, weekly and monthly trending video on bitchute….you wouldn’t let it go, and so neither will we.
UN AGENDA 21 https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/content/documents/Agenda21.pdf
Pinbright Institute 2015 Coronavirus patent https://patents.justia.com/patent/10130701
Annie logial Website: https://www.vigiliae.org
Somatid Cycles Gaston: http://customers.hbci.com/~wenonah/new/somatid.htm
Anne’s 5G story: https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/corona-virus-fakery-and-the-link-to-5g-testing/?fbclid=IwAR2xtg4nhhggZcYe6GhWpo5uL2fDRNyST3vur9xaC9nACjpD6ZwzK9C_lU8
Library of Congress mandatory vaccines December 2019 China http://loc.gov/law/foreign-news/china-vaccine-law-passed/
Zachary K Hubbard Gematria: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T5Ue_QH0zPs&;t=200s
Dr Amandha Vollmer Yummy Mummy Emporium: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwOl8BHaN9Y3lZbzvkviGLQ/videos
If you enjoy our content and would like to give us a tip, then you can do so at this address:-
https://paypal.me/pools/c/8nWrEHXq9y
Any contribution no matter how small is welcomed and very much appreciated. Thank you.
Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/7NuuW1b9Z9rR/
Part 1: https://www.bitchute.com/video/bWRaWc63Kphk/
Part 2: https://www.bitchute.com/video/td3hhUeTFLuE/
Part 3: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Vkqxm4aDxEh3/
Part 4: https://www.bitchute.com/video/EOzrCP1FF3hS/
Part 5: https://www.bitchute.com/video/8oyTLPjM68VH/
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