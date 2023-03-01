IDAHO WANTS TO KNOW WHAT'S UP IN OHIO 😇🏈🚆💥☠ TOM MUNDS W/ COACH DAVE & JEFF LOUDERBACK

This is a virtual call with some of my friends in Ohio. Joining us are special guests "Coach" Dave Daubenmire and Epoch Times writer, Jeff Louderback [VfB in the wings]
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tnl02wg7nl4
Consider this a very late 2-point conversion into a touchdown!
Eric Coppolino Substack strafing run:
https://planetwavesfm.substack.com/p/dioxin-resources-page-for-citizens
https://planetwavesfm.substack.com/p/what-must-happen-in-and-around-e
https://planetwavesfm.substack.com/p/new-pwfm-tonight-east-palestine-is
https://planetwavesfm.substack.com/p/to-the-edge-and-beyond-planet-waves
https://planetwavesfm.substack.com/p/welcome-to-my-new-substack-readers
https://planetwavesfm.substack.com/p/was-the-netflix-movie-white-noise
https://planetwavesfm.substack.com/p/tonight-on-planet-waves-fm-tales
https://planetwavesfm.substack.com/p/look-up-in-the-sky
https://planetwavesfm.substack.com/p/dr-sam-bailey-interview-with-me-sunday
https://planetwavesfm.substack.com/p/chiron-and-the-minor-planets-then
https://planetwavesfm.substack.com/p/how-we-got-here-the-history-of-pcbs
https://planetwavesfm.substack.com/p/ward-stone-american-environmental
https://planetwavesfm.substack.com/p/tonight-on-planet-waves-mercury-conjunct
https://planetwavesfm.substack.com/p/lab-release-which-lab-how-did-it
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.