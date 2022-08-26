The drug pushing psychiatric mafia is lying about chemical imbalances in the brain

Jim Crenshaw





The psychiatric mafia is controlled by big pharma. The more drugs they can get into you, the more chemically imbalanced you will be and the more money they can of course make. They are maiming and murdering for a profit. 70% of children that are a victim of the state and family court are on these medications. Oddly enough that is about the same rate that are abused, run away, get molested and wind up in jail. All for their better mental health.





Having said all that, I am depressed just thinking about it. I better take a pill. That was a joke. I think my mental state would be better off if we just tossed some of these pill pushing aholes off a cliff.

Source: Engineering Mental Sanity - Jerry Marzinsky on YouTube





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/4CQX7YbHz5cS/



