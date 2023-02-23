Dr. Andrew Wakefield - upcoming film "INFERTILITY - A Diabolical Agenda"
Dr. Andrew Wakefield is a man of courage and integrity. He paid a heavy price for questioning the safety of vaccines, with the loss of his medical license and livelihood. In response, he forged a new path as an award-winning filmmaker, who continues to share the truth about vaccines through his films, 'Vaxxed: From Cover-up to Catastrophe’, ‘1986: The Act’ and 'Who Killed Alex Spourdalakis?’ Most recently, his latest collaboration with Robert F Kennedy is entitled ‘Infertility: A Diabolical Agenda’
Infertility: A Diabolical Agenda: https://7thchakrafilms.com/infertilitythemovie
Vera Sharav 5 Part Docuseries: https://live.ChildrensHealthDefense.Org/CHD-TV/events/Never-Again-Is-Now-Global/
