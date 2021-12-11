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Facebook Admits Fact Checks Are Just Opinion, Dems Make Voter Fraud Legal & Biden's A B*tch
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130 views • December 11, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Facebook admits fact checking is opinion - https://wattsupwiththat.com/2021/12/09/bombshell-in-court-filing-facebook-admits-fact-checks-are-nothing-more-than-opinion/
Just change the laws so cheating is legal - https://www.zerohedge.com/political/new-york-city-dems-pass-bill-allowing-non-citizens-vote
Dems block amendment to clean up voter rolls - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/democrats-block-amendment-requiring-states-to-remove-foreign-nationals-from-voter-rolls/
Proper send off for mayor of New York - https://twitter.com/ScottLoBaido/status/1468704617940848641
Biden cries about press bias - https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/585187-white-house-points-finger-at-the-press?amp
Listen to Hunter Biden and walmart CEO trying to talk - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/leaked-audio-walmart-chairman-and-hunter-biden-discuss-pulling-the-trigger-to-stop-trump/
Are these people even out of high school, Maxwell trial prosecutors - https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1469039696047230976
No one has been charged with insurrection - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/doj-unveils-charges-against-the-coors-light-insurrectionist/
This is how you raise your kids - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z-GeXSD1f9o
This is not how you raise college students - https://www.thecollegefix.com/university-gives-students-two-days-off-to-play-with-puppies-color-ride-tricycles/
The UN puts up statue of the beast - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/pure-evil-united-nations-unveils-statute-nyc-headquarters-resembles-beast-book-revelations/
Meanwhile the health minister of Belgium says no threesomes - https://twitter.com/RedFromSD/status/1469060124614533122
Download and print out your own suicide machine - https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-59577162
Zuby points out how insane the world is right now - https://twitter.com/zubymusic/status/1468966770258046977
Did NFL star die from vaxx - https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/did-former-nfl-star-wide-receiver
And they still miss the point, the vaxx is the poison - https://beckernews.com/harvard-study-explodes-myths-about-vaccines-stopping-the-spread-but-its-even-worse-than-that-43431/
Want the truth, talk to a funeral director - https://sarahwestall.com/funeral-homes-seeing-massive-surge-in-the-united-kingdom/
Doctor of immunology explains spike protein - https://rumble.com/vogxan-scientist-shows-vaccine-effects-in-autopsies.-dont-believe-it-see-for-yours.html :22-1:40
For or against vax mandate poll - https://twitter.com/Motivation724/status/1468749777068245002
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1466167435728277504
MESUS - DICTATOR (Biden’s a B***h) - from James - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d0q3vt8vhsI
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
$10k or more of credit cards and personal debt? Get A Free Debt Settlement Consultation - https://aimlessnews.com/DebtRelief
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
Facebook admits fact checking is opinion - https://wattsupwiththat.com/2021/12/09/bombshell-in-court-filing-facebook-admits-fact-checks-are-nothing-more-than-opinion/
Just change the laws so cheating is legal - https://www.zerohedge.com/political/new-york-city-dems-pass-bill-allowing-non-citizens-vote
Dems block amendment to clean up voter rolls - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/democrats-block-amendment-requiring-states-to-remove-foreign-nationals-from-voter-rolls/
Proper send off for mayor of New York - https://twitter.com/ScottLoBaido/status/1468704617940848641
Biden cries about press bias - https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/585187-white-house-points-finger-at-the-press?amp
Listen to Hunter Biden and walmart CEO trying to talk - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/leaked-audio-walmart-chairman-and-hunter-biden-discuss-pulling-the-trigger-to-stop-trump/
Are these people even out of high school, Maxwell trial prosecutors - https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1469039696047230976
No one has been charged with insurrection - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/doj-unveils-charges-against-the-coors-light-insurrectionist/
This is how you raise your kids - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z-GeXSD1f9o
This is not how you raise college students - https://www.thecollegefix.com/university-gives-students-two-days-off-to-play-with-puppies-color-ride-tricycles/
The UN puts up statue of the beast - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/pure-evil-united-nations-unveils-statute-nyc-headquarters-resembles-beast-book-revelations/
Meanwhile the health minister of Belgium says no threesomes - https://twitter.com/RedFromSD/status/1469060124614533122
Download and print out your own suicide machine - https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-59577162
Zuby points out how insane the world is right now - https://twitter.com/zubymusic/status/1468966770258046977
Did NFL star die from vaxx - https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/did-former-nfl-star-wide-receiver
And they still miss the point, the vaxx is the poison - https://beckernews.com/harvard-study-explodes-myths-about-vaccines-stopping-the-spread-but-its-even-worse-than-that-43431/
Want the truth, talk to a funeral director - https://sarahwestall.com/funeral-homes-seeing-massive-surge-in-the-united-kingdom/
Doctor of immunology explains spike protein - https://rumble.com/vogxan-scientist-shows-vaccine-effects-in-autopsies.-dont-believe-it-see-for-yours.html :22-1:40
For or against vax mandate poll - https://twitter.com/Motivation724/status/1468749777068245002
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1466167435728277504
MESUS - DICTATOR (Biden’s a B***h) - from James - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d0q3vt8vhsI
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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