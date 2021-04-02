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Black Star/Superplume/Covid-19 Weekly Report for 2021 Newsletter 13: April 01, 2021
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740 views • April 02, 2021
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Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving through the first Earth-change Uptick Period for the 2021 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
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Warning!!! There is a disconnect between the deep harmonic tremors producing increased magma-wave action, inside the Superplume, and the high number of new volcanic-eruption events. The Superplume reached a tipping point in Week 42, and another in Week 52, of the 2020 orbit cycle. The Superplume formation is growing OUT OF CONTROL with rising horn formations pressurizing the rocky-type magma supporting the crust. We will see increasing warnings from global geologists regarding volcanism and dormant volcanoes coming to life, as our planet is being primed for a series of terraforming events!
The SARS-Cov-2 Variants are spreading rapidly around the world, as economies and schools are reopening with the recombinant strain being in the News on February 17, 2021 as predicted (story). Recent reports from Dr. McMillan and Dr. Bossche (link), Dr. Coleman (link and his website and link), Mike Adams (link), and others (like Dr. Francis Boyle), has provided the evidence for drawing the conclusion that the SARS-CoV-2 mutagen (that produces the super strain MONSTERS) is in the mRNA vaccines!
Links:
Superplume article: https://www.livescience.com/55285-mysterious-blobs-in-earths-mantle.html
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Ron Tyler EMA: https://youtu.be/_snKehImiRE
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Cartel Smugglers: https://www.newswars.com/cartel-smugglers-toss-babies-into-river-over-border-wall-violently-gang-rape-kids/
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Migrants freed without court notice — sometimes no paperwork: https://apnews.com/article/migants-freed-without-court-notice-paperwork-9ace3e41e0acadac7cece17c83a8f7ff
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Catch-and-Bus: Thousands of Freed Border-Crossing Immigrants Are Dispersing Across America: https://cis.org/Bensman/CatchandBus-Thousands-Freed-BorderCrossing-Immigrants-Are-Dispersing-Across-America
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Italy Just Blew Up Its Healthcare System by Making Covid Jabs Mandatory: http://stateofthenation.co/?p=58613
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Israel PM Netanyahu Now Says Citizens Must Get Vaccinated EVERY SIX MONTHS: https://www.newswars.com/israel-pm-netanyahu-now-says-citizens-must-get-vaccinated-every-six-months/
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Yes, America Is On The Verge Of Yet Another Toilet Paper Crisis: https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/yes-america-is-on-the-verge-of-yet-another-toilet-paper-crisis/
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Mass Stupidity: https://grrrgraphics.com/weapons-of-mass-stupidity/
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Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
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Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
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Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
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Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at [email protected]
--
Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving through the first Earth-change Uptick Period for the 2021 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
--
Warning!!! There is a disconnect between the deep harmonic tremors producing increased magma-wave action, inside the Superplume, and the high number of new volcanic-eruption events. The Superplume reached a tipping point in Week 42, and another in Week 52, of the 2020 orbit cycle. The Superplume formation is growing OUT OF CONTROL with rising horn formations pressurizing the rocky-type magma supporting the crust. We will see increasing warnings from global geologists regarding volcanism and dormant volcanoes coming to life, as our planet is being primed for a series of terraforming events!
The SARS-Cov-2 Variants are spreading rapidly around the world, as economies and schools are reopening with the recombinant strain being in the News on February 17, 2021 as predicted (story). Recent reports from Dr. McMillan and Dr. Bossche (link), Dr. Coleman (link and his website and link), Mike Adams (link), and others (like Dr. Francis Boyle), has provided the evidence for drawing the conclusion that the SARS-CoV-2 mutagen (that produces the super strain MONSTERS) is in the mRNA vaccines!
Links:
Superplume article: https://www.livescience.com/55285-mysterious-blobs-in-earths-mantle.html
--
Ron Tyler EMA: https://youtu.be/_snKehImiRE
--
Cartel Smugglers: https://www.newswars.com/cartel-smugglers-toss-babies-into-river-over-border-wall-violently-gang-rape-kids/
--
Migrants freed without court notice — sometimes no paperwork: https://apnews.com/article/migants-freed-without-court-notice-paperwork-9ace3e41e0acadac7cece17c83a8f7ff
--
Catch-and-Bus: Thousands of Freed Border-Crossing Immigrants Are Dispersing Across America: https://cis.org/Bensman/CatchandBus-Thousands-Freed-BorderCrossing-Immigrants-Are-Dispersing-Across-America
--
Italy Just Blew Up Its Healthcare System by Making Covid Jabs Mandatory: http://stateofthenation.co/?p=58613
--
Israel PM Netanyahu Now Says Citizens Must Get Vaccinated EVERY SIX MONTHS: https://www.newswars.com/israel-pm-netanyahu-now-says-citizens-must-get-vaccinated-every-six-months/
--
Yes, America Is On The Verge Of Yet Another Toilet Paper Crisis: https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/yes-america-is-on-the-verge-of-yet-another-toilet-paper-crisis/
--
Mass Stupidity: https://grrrgraphics.com/weapons-of-mass-stupidity/
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at [email protected]
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