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"The Kingdom of God" Part 2
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10 views • February 06, 2022
The Jews accepted Jesus as their King for one day. People will put you up on a pedestal, only to tear you down when you don't meet their personal expectations. We learn from this video that Jesus must be your King forever for Believers.
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