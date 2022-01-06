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Ep 144: Is your Pineal Gland in harms way with the temperature checks — Adrian
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241 views • January 06, 2022
Hong Kong and temperature checks are in bed since SARS
Stay away from temperature checks on the forehead and on the hand
Stay away from temperature checks on the forehead and on the hand
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