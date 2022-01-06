BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ep 144: Is your Pineal Gland in harms way with the temperature checks — Adrian
Winston Churchill ♡ Vitamin D
Winston Churchill ♡ Vitamin D
1364 followers
Follow
3
Share
Report
241 views • January 06, 2022
Hong Kong and temperature checks are in bed since SARS
Stay away from temperature checks on the forehead and on the hand
Keywords
healthfreedomvaccinemedicaltyrannyvaxmandatejabshotcovid-19covid19covidc19vaccine passportvax pass
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
PA Republicans fight health rules allowing warrantless home entry, private student interviews

PA Republicans fight health rules allowing warrantless home entry, private student interviews

Cassie B.
Fiber powerhouses: Why broccoli isn&#8217;t the only vegetable worth celebrating

Fiber powerhouses: Why broccoli isn’t the only vegetable worth celebrating

Willow Tohi
The great turnaround: How healthy habits are reversing the teen mental health crisis

The great turnaround: How healthy habits are reversing the teen mental health crisis

Willow Tohi
5 Mental Sharpness Habits of People as They Age

5 Mental Sharpness Habits of People as They Age

Coco Somers
HHS Opens Inquiry Into Wireless Radiation Health Risks, Seeks Public Comment by Oct. 21

HHS Opens Inquiry Into Wireless Radiation Health Risks, Seeks Public Comment by Oct. 21

Morgan S. Verity
Study Links Stair Climbing to Longevity

Study Links Stair Climbing to Longevity

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy