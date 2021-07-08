© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
OIL IS NOT A FOSSIL FUEL - ROCKEFELLER DINO HOAX
Follow
0
Share
Report
150 views • July 08, 2021
Yet ANOTHER piece of BS that was force-fed to us as children during our state sponsored INDOCTRINATION.
Almost everything we think we know is either a lie, based on a lie, or is partly a lie.
Almost everything we think we know is either a lie, based on a lie, or is partly a lie.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.