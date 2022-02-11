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JO CAR CRASH! - ITS ALL GOING WRONG FOR MR GLOBAL AT THE WEF AND THERE "NEW WORLD ORDER!"
ITS ALL A PSYOP
ITS ALL A PSYOP
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71 views • February 11, 2022
.......................................................HONK! HONK!.............................HONK! HONK!
SERIOUS WARNING TO TRUCKERS & CONVOY SUPPORTERS - https://www.bitchute.com/video/XFuVqffQcipp/

BLOOD CLOTS, CANCER APPEAR WITH WARP SPEED - https://www.bitchute.com/video/8rysOy4LA7ka/

Freedom Convoy Truth by Dr Daniel Nagase - "Taxation Slavery"
https://www.brighteon.com/21619c4a-0188-40eb-a983-28fe12f1bc81

THE BEAST THAT WAS, IS NOT, AND YET IS (REVELATION 17:8) - https://www.brighteon.com/f830bc6f-bf7a-40f6-aad4-fa44e37abaa8


PFIZER CEO ALBERT BOURLA: "WE DIDN'T STUDY THE REAL VIRUS, BUT A VIRUS THAT WE BUILT IN THE LAB." - https://www.bitchute.com/video/y1lnQ6KlpOyS/

KAREN KINGSTON - STEW PETERS - BIG! - https://www.brighteon.com/8606a9d6-7cf7-4b8f-b8d0-cd97a5163686

ottowa police chief is called out by his officers - https://www.brighteon.com/ef851517-2234-49dc-93c2-456ab0673ee1

90 DAY YOUTUBE BAN! ALEX BELFIELD https://www.brighteon.com/52505575-1585-47ff-8aa1-3543c3bc3eeb

Klaus Schwab | Bono & Bill Gates Worked with Klaus Schwab to Advance the Great Reset Agenda - https://www.brighteon.com/224a75f8-8fa4-41a3-9b04-50b056a58236

presidents and celbertys are satanic scumbags they are lying to u all
https://www.brighteon.com/6bbdeade-bee1-4e3c-a18e-d608be3ebf83

NASA LIES THROUGH ITS TEETH - ITS ALL NASA BS FOR $$$- https://www.brighteon.com/0abae97b-d3e2-4063-8eba-b1c5bbf6bf61
Keywords
lovecommon lawjusticepeacehuman rightsharmonynuremberg 2the rule of common law
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy