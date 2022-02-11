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JO CAR CRASH! - ITS ALL GOING WRONG FOR MR GLOBAL AT THE WEF AND THERE "NEW WORLD ORDER!"
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71 views • February 11, 2022
.......................................................HONK! HONK!.............................HONK! HONK!
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Klaus Schwab | Bono & Bill Gates Worked with Klaus Schwab to Advance the Great Reset Agenda - https://www.brighteon.com/224a75f8-8fa4-41a3-9b04-50b056a58236
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https://www.brighteon.com/6bbdeade-bee1-4e3c-a18e-d608be3ebf83
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SERIOUS WARNING TO TRUCKERS & CONVOY SUPPORTERS - https://www.bitchute.com/video/XFuVqffQcipp/
BLOOD CLOTS, CANCER APPEAR WITH WARP SPEED - https://www.bitchute.com/video/8rysOy4LA7ka/
Freedom Convoy Truth by Dr Daniel Nagase - "Taxation Slavery"
https://www.brighteon.com/21619c4a-0188-40eb-a983-28fe12f1bc81
THE BEAST THAT WAS, IS NOT, AND YET IS (REVELATION 17:8) - https://www.brighteon.com/f830bc6f-bf7a-40f6-aad4-fa44e37abaa8
PFIZER CEO ALBERT BOURLA: "WE DIDN'T STUDY THE REAL VIRUS, BUT A VIRUS THAT WE BUILT IN THE LAB." - https://www.bitchute.com/video/y1lnQ6KlpOyS/
KAREN KINGSTON - STEW PETERS - BIG! - https://www.brighteon.com/8606a9d6-7cf7-4b8f-b8d0-cd97a5163686
ottowa police chief is called out by his officers - https://www.brighteon.com/ef851517-2234-49dc-93c2-456ab0673ee1
90 DAY YOUTUBE BAN! ALEX BELFIELD https://www.brighteon.com/52505575-1585-47ff-8aa1-3543c3bc3eeb
Klaus Schwab | Bono & Bill Gates Worked with Klaus Schwab to Advance the Great Reset Agenda - https://www.brighteon.com/224a75f8-8fa4-41a3-9b04-50b056a58236
presidents and celbertys are satanic scumbags they are lying to u all
https://www.brighteon.com/6bbdeade-bee1-4e3c-a18e-d608be3ebf83
NASA LIES THROUGH ITS TEETH - ITS ALL NASA BS FOR $$$- https://www.brighteon.com/0abae97b-d3e2-4063-8eba-b1c5bbf6bf61
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