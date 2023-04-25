Create New Account
Yasharel (Israel) Then and Now... with Dr Stephen Pidgeon, Jesse Knock & Jon Hallam
Eatin Wild Honey and Locusts
Published Yesterday

In this discussion, we take a study into the following:

- Yashar’el / Israel - What was physical has been elevated to Spiritual through Yahusha

- Yashar’el are a Spiritual Nation since the Resurrection

- We will all be grafted back into Yashar’el (12 Tribes all appear again in -- Revelation 7 within the 144,000

- Everything Changed after the Resurrection

- Spiritual Yasharel is then streamed – into 7 bodies of believers (Churches)

- Everyone overcoming and finishing the race receiving Eternal Life, but with different rewards

