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Dr. David Martin speech at Wise Traditions Conference ~ November 5th 2021
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123 views • November 10, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/td3GmaFtrNm4/
https://www.wisetraditions.org/david-martin
https://www.davidmartin.world/latest-videos/
https://blog.thegovernmentrag.com/2021/08/21/dr-david-e-martin-drops-shocking-covid-info-on-canadians/
David Martin, businessman, professor, author, storyteller, inventor, global foresight advisor, father, friend and Creator of the M·CAM CNBC IQ100 index, specializes in putting humanity back into humans – and business. Creating real transformation from the inside out, he shows and teaches people how to be the difference that makes the difference.
https://www.wisetraditions.org/david-martin
https://www.davidmartin.world/latest-videos/
https://blog.thegovernmentrag.com/2021/08/21/dr-david-e-martin-drops-shocking-covid-info-on-canadians/
David Martin, businessman, professor, author, storyteller, inventor, global foresight advisor, father, friend and Creator of the M·CAM CNBC IQ100 index, specializes in putting humanity back into humans – and business. Creating real transformation from the inside out, he shows and teaches people how to be the difference that makes the difference.
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