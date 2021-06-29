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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1642 - Matthew Taylor - Report on the crime
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0 view • June 29, 2021
Matthew was selling shoes through Facebook marketplace and met with Farmer to sell him a pair of shoes. However, when Matthew arrived, Farmer pulled out a gun and demanded Matthew’s gun that he had in his car. When Matthew tried to reach for his own gun, Farmer shot him multiple times, before grabbing the gun and fleeing the scene.
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