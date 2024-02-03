Create New Account
Sabbath inspirations: relaxing instrumental harp Christian music
Follower of Christ777
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


A beautiful video on Sabbath-related Bible verses accompanied by harp music.


Psalm 92 is a psalm or song for the Sabbath day. Verse 3 of the psalm says: Upon an instrument of ten strings, and upon the psaltery; upon the harp with a solemn sound.


