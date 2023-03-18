The Real Truth about the Coming Tribulation Sermon by Mark Finley

The tribulation and plagues at the end of time will be a terrible and amazing time. Many Christians falsely believe that they are raptured before the plagues, but the Bible does not teach this. A careful study of the scriptures reveals the Rapture is at the end of the plagues and all God's people are protected. Join Pastor Mark Finley has he gives proof we are all here during the tribulation and how to be ready for this difficult time.





