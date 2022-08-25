Babylon is fallen: torture devices of the Roman Catholic church

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Credits to a former brother who understood the evils of the Babylonian Roman Catholic church.



The Babylonian Roman Catholic church truly is satan’s church. History shows that the Babylonian Roman Catholic church has killed God’s saints as prophesied in Daniel 7:25; Revelation 13:7 and Revelation 17:6 through the most evil torturous devices ever devised by satanic minds in the Babylonian Roman Catholic churches.



Get out of Babylon saith God through His angel in Revelation 18:4-5 before she gets completely destroyed by the will of God in Revelation 18:8-9.



Satan kills; Christ gives eternal life.



You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/



For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:



Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg

SDC Studio: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKhga7tTUmtMYCy8pleDikg

ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11

John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/

Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777

Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg





For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].