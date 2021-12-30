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The Pfizer Innoculations Do More Harm Than Good | Canadian Covid Care Alliance
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110 views • December 30, 2021
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By: Canadian Covid Care Alliance
Upload date: 16 December 2021
Original url: https://rumble.com/vqx3kb-the-pfizer-inoculations-do-more-harm-than-good.html
From the video description:
BREAKING: Pfizer's own 6 month report data on its COVID-19 inoculation shows that greater illness and death in the inoculation arm than the placebo arm. Plus, poor trial design, missing data, underpowered studies, passive surveillance and more. For the PDF of this presentation visit: https://www.canadiancovidcarealliance.org/media-resources/the-pfizer-inoculations-for-covid-19-more-harm-than-good/
Link to PDF file: https://www.canadiancovidcarealliance.org/media-resources/the-pfizer-inoculations-for-covid-19-more-harm-than-good/
Website: https://fnqldcc.com
Telegram: https://t.me/FNQCitizensCollective
By: Canadian Covid Care Alliance
Upload date: 16 December 2021
Original url: https://rumble.com/vqx3kb-the-pfizer-inoculations-do-more-harm-than-good.html
From the video description:
BREAKING: Pfizer's own 6 month report data on its COVID-19 inoculation shows that greater illness and death in the inoculation arm than the placebo arm. Plus, poor trial design, missing data, underpowered studies, passive surveillance and more. For the PDF of this presentation visit: https://www.canadiancovidcarealliance.org/media-resources/the-pfizer-inoculations-for-covid-19-more-harm-than-good/
Link to PDF file: https://www.canadiancovidcarealliance.org/media-resources/the-pfizer-inoculations-for-covid-19-more-harm-than-good/
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