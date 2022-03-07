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PEOPLES CONVOY USA
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262 views • March 07, 2022
I made this in Canada for American Brothers and Sisters.
Go USA GO. Keep On Fighting the fight that needs to be Fought.
WWG1WGA
Have You no 'Eye's to See' nor any 'Ears to Hear'
IT’S TIME TO WAKE UP THE OTHER LIONS.’
"When Tyranny Becomes Law. Rebellion Becomes Duty."
Thomas Jefferson
"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin
Most people don’t want to be part of the process. They just want to be part of the outcome, but the process is where you figure out whose worth being part of the outcome.
The MOU: https://canada-unity.com/mou/
The Freedom Convoy FB page: https://www.facebook.com/Freedom-Convoy-2022-100286905896085/
New donation site: https://givesendgo.com/FreedomConvoy2022
Sign petition to remove Justin Trudeau, end the lockdown and Covid mandates,
https://www.change.org/p/canadian-house-of-commons-at-least-1-million-signatures-to-remove-pm-justin-trudeau-and-his-liberal-government
Freedom is ALWAYS Essential
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
Go USA GO. Keep On Fighting the fight that needs to be Fought.
WWG1WGA
Have You no 'Eye's to See' nor any 'Ears to Hear'
IT’S TIME TO WAKE UP THE OTHER LIONS.’
"When Tyranny Becomes Law. Rebellion Becomes Duty."
Thomas Jefferson
"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin
Most people don’t want to be part of the process. They just want to be part of the outcome, but the process is where you figure out whose worth being part of the outcome.
The MOU: https://canada-unity.com/mou/
The Freedom Convoy FB page: https://www.facebook.com/Freedom-Convoy-2022-100286905896085/
New donation site: https://givesendgo.com/FreedomConvoy2022
Sign petition to remove Justin Trudeau, end the lockdown and Covid mandates,
https://www.change.org/p/canadian-house-of-commons-at-least-1-million-signatures-to-remove-pm-justin-trudeau-and-his-liberal-government
Freedom is ALWAYS Essential
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
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