Weather Modification and the U.S. Military - Toxic Chem Trails

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Secretly Exposing Americans To Chemicals - Dr. Ilya Sandra Perlingieri
Jan 15, 2010 http://www.mslaw.edu
The Air Force is on record as saying they want to control the weather by 2025. The Massachusetts School of Law's Educational Forum presents part 2 of a Conference on Global Climate Change with Dr. Ilya Sandra Perlingieri, author, educator and environmental writer.
There is a long and detailed history in this country of exposing people to toxic chemicals without their knowledge.
The Massachusetts School of Law's Educational Forum presents part 2 of a Conference on Global Climate Change with Dr. Ilya Sandra Perlingieri, author, educator and environmental writer. The Massachusetts School of Law at Andover also presents information on important current affairs to the general public in television and radio broadcasts, an intellectual journal, conferences, author appearances, blogs and books.
THE MASSACHUSETTS SCHOOL OF LAW IS NEW ENGLAND’S MOST AFFORDABLE AND DIVERSE LAW SCHOOL. We are dedicated to growing tomorrow’s leaders; empowering them with professional skills taught by instructors with real world experience, in a fun supportive campus environment.