Weather Modification and the U.S. Military - Toxic Chem Trails

Secretly Exposing Americans To Chemicals - Dr. Ilya Sandra Perlingieri

Jan 15, 2010 http://www.mslaw.edu

The Air Force is on record as saying they want to control the weather by 2025. The Massachusetts School of Law's Educational Forum presents part 2 of a Conference on Global Climate Change with Dr. Ilya Sandra Perlingieri, author, educator and environmental writer.

There is a long and detailed history in this country of exposing people to toxic chemicals without their knowledge.

The Massachusetts School of Law's Educational Forum presents part 2 of a Conference on Global Climate Change with Dr. Ilya Sandra Perlingieri, author, educator and environmental writer. The Massachusetts School of Law at Andover also presents information on important current affairs to the general public in television and radio broadcasts, an intellectual journal, conferences, author appearances, blogs and books.

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