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Y. MMS: My Understanding of what it is and what it does - (Strike 1 from Youtube)
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1500 views • November 19, 2020
It is Not a Cure to "A Disease", it is a Solution for "All Disease". This is a longer presentation on myself and the science behind Chlorine Dioxide, Dymethyl Sulfoxide, and Calcium Hypochlorite as it can be used for medicinal purposes. I also add some of my spiritual conviction behind why it is important to learn about this during these times of trouble. This is a great alternative medicine if the supply chain of our pharmaseutical medicines were to become disrupted. (By the way, I got my first official STRIKE from youtube for posting this video on my channel there. If it is not lined up with the "WHO", they will censor)
Learn more about Chlorine Dioxide as medicine Below...
Free Ebook Downloadable Link: https://drive.google.com/file/d/14S8a8_BJp9h4zNIVpGEHA832q6tjjEtK/view?usp=sharing
Free Spreadsheets Link (Downloadable or copy-able): https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing
My Video Channel on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bhstone7/playlists?page=1
My Mewe Group - Chlroine Dioxide Truth:
https://mewe.com/join/chlorinedioxidetruth
My Telegram Group: https://t.me/chlorinedioxidetruth
Learn more about Chlorine Dioxide as medicine Below...
Free Ebook Downloadable Link: https://drive.google.com/file/d/14S8a8_BJp9h4zNIVpGEHA832q6tjjEtK/view?usp=sharing
Free Spreadsheets Link (Downloadable or copy-able): https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing
My Video Channel on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bhstone7/playlists?page=1
My Mewe Group - Chlroine Dioxide Truth:
https://mewe.com/join/chlorinedioxidetruth
My Telegram Group: https://t.me/chlorinedioxidetruth
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