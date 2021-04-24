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BlockFi Review in 2 Minutes (2021 Updated)
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32 views • April 24, 2021
BlockFi offers crypto interest-earning accounts with up to 8.6% APY. This allows clients holding crypto like Bitcoin & Ether to earn compounding interest. BlockFi also offers low-cost USD loans backed by crypto. Access crypto capital without selling.
Click here https://bit.ly/32LZGvw
Click here https://bit.ly/32LZGvw
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