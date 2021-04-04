Ep. 1866 The Anthony Fauci Phenomenon

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Anthony Fauci, although perhaps known to public health specialists and an advisor to numerous White Houses, was largely unknown to the American public until early 2020. Since then, his stature has been elevated to the point that many people equate his name with science itself, at least in terms of the virus. Steve Deace, co-author of a new book on Fauci, asks the questions and gives the answers we won't see in the New York Times. Subscribe to the Tom Woods Show:
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