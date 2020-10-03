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THIS is America’s Tipping Point
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176 views • October 03, 2020
America has reached its tipping point; it is not an exaggeration to say that this year’s election could decide the course of this country for generations to come. Why?
On today’s show we will be covering the recent presidential debates, and why this election is so important; it has to do largely with the Democrat’s plans to terminate the filibuster, pack the Supreme Court, and grant statehood to Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico.
This is not just a political issue: it’s a deeply spiritual one, and we are going to show you why. In times like this we, as God’s people, need to be praying like we never have before!
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If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
On today’s show we will be covering the recent presidential debates, and why this election is so important; it has to do largely with the Democrat’s plans to terminate the filibuster, pack the Supreme Court, and grant statehood to Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico.
This is not just a political issue: it’s a deeply spiritual one, and we are going to show you why. In times like this we, as God’s people, need to be praying like we never have before!
**********
If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
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