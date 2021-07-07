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San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus: 🏳️🌈"We'll Convert Your Children"🏳️🌈
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34 views • July 07, 2021
"A Message From the Gay Community"
Lyrics: YOU THINK WE'RE SINFUL, YOU FIGHT AGAINST OUR RIGHTS, YOU SAY WE ALL LEAD LIVE YOU CAN'T RESPECT. BUT YOU'RE JUST FRIGHTENED, YOU THINK THAT WE'LL CORRUPT YOUR KIDS IF OUR AGENDA GOES UNCHECKED.
The internet is getting scrubbed cleaner than Li'l Jon's hole after a night with Baby
https://www.theblaze.com/news/we-ll-convert-your-children-san-francisco-gay-men-s-chorus-delivers-musical-message-to-parents-who-work-against-gay-agenda
"WE'LL CONVERT YOUR CHILDREN,
HAPPENS BIT BY BIT,
QUIETLY AND SUBTLELY
AND YOU WILL BARELY NOTICE IT."
Read THIS: http://medcraveonline.com/JPCPY/JPCPY-06-00341.pdf
Lyrics: YOU THINK WE'RE SINFUL, YOU FIGHT AGAINST OUR RIGHTS, YOU SAY WE ALL LEAD LIVE YOU CAN'T RESPECT. BUT YOU'RE JUST FRIGHTENED, YOU THINK THAT WE'LL CORRUPT YOUR KIDS IF OUR AGENDA GOES UNCHECKED.
The internet is getting scrubbed cleaner than Li'l Jon's hole after a night with Baby
https://www.theblaze.com/news/we-ll-convert-your-children-san-francisco-gay-men-s-chorus-delivers-musical-message-to-parents-who-work-against-gay-agenda
"WE'LL CONVERT YOUR CHILDREN,
HAPPENS BIT BY BIT,
QUIETLY AND SUBTLELY
AND YOU WILL BARELY NOTICE IT."
Read THIS: http://medcraveonline.com/JPCPY/JPCPY-06-00341.pdf
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