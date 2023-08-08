Virtual Guitar and Ukulele Lessons Crafted for Families, Schools, and Co-Ops - John Futch

Making music can be one of the greatest joys in life, and kids everywhere can now learn how to play the guitar and ukulele from the comfort of their homes. First Frets is an online music lesson company co-founded by 35-year musical veteran John Futch. John began playing guitar as a teen and now offers incredibly dynamic music lessons that introduce people of all ages to the basic concepts of chords and arpeggios, which can evolve into a deep musical skill set. John talks about the importance of practicing your musical instrument consistently and focusing on the foundational understanding of chords that leads to greater musical knowledge. John reminds us, “Your hands and your fingers can do more than you think they can.”







TAKEAWAYS





Practice trumps almost any type of lack of aptitude or lack of natural ability in music





Consistent practicing is crucial when it comes to learning how to play a musical instrument





First Frets offers unlimited access to courses, song charts, and a progress tracker





Practice “a little, a lot,” which means you should practice a little bit every day to excel at your craft







