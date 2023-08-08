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Virtual Guitar and Ukulele Lessons Crafted for Families, Schools, and Co-Ops - John Futch
Counter Culture Mom
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28 views • August 08, 2023

Making music can be one of the greatest joys in life, and kids everywhere can now learn how to play the guitar and ukulele from the comfort of their homes. First Frets is an online music lesson company co-founded by 35-year musical veteran John Futch. John began playing guitar as a teen and now offers incredibly dynamic music lessons that introduce people of all ages to the basic concepts of chords and arpeggios, which can evolve into a deep musical skill set. John talks about the importance of practicing your musical instrument consistently and focusing on the foundational understanding of chords that leads to greater musical knowledge. John reminds us, “Your hands and your fingers can do more than you think they can.”



TAKEAWAYS


Practice trumps almost any type of lack of aptitude or lack of natural ability in music


Consistent practicing is crucial when it comes to learning how to play a musical instrument


First Frets offers unlimited access to courses, song charts, and a progress tracker


Practice “a little, a lot,” which means you should practice a little bit every day to excel at your craft



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

First Frets Explainer Video: https://vimeo.com/816006943 

Family Playland (get 10% off with code TINA): https://familyplayland.com/ 


🔗 CONNECT WITH FIRST FRETS

Website: https://firstfrets.com/ 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/firstfrets 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/firstfrets/ 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FirstFrets 


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Keywords
schoolssongsartistfamiliesartslessonschartshomeschoolchordsukuleletina griffincounter culture mom showvirtual guitarco-opsjohn fitchonline music classes
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy