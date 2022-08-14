2022 08 14 John Haller's Prophecy Update "Narratives of Corruption"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The pillars of morality are crumbling all around us. The unprecedented events on both a national and global scale signaling the advent of total societal breakdown are stronger than ever. This begs the question. How close are we to the return of Christ? Every day, every hour, every minute and every heartbeat brings us that much closer to Him, and in light of a world that has a coordinated agenda to reject all things good while embracing all things perverted and evil, God's longstanding and patience with humanity must be growing quite short. We must ensure that our vertical alignment is solid...because what is coming may eclipse our wildest imaginations.