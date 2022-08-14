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2022 08 14 John Haller's Prophecy Update "Narratives of Corruption"
Fellowship Bible Chapel
Fellowship Bible Chapel
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114 views • August 14, 2022

The pillars of morality are crumbling all around us. The unprecedented events on both a national and global scale signaling the advent of total societal breakdown are stronger than ever. This begs the question. How close are we to the return of Christ? Every day, every hour, every minute and every heartbeat brings us that much closer to Him, and in light of a world that has a coordinated agenda to reject all things good while embracing all things perverted and evil, God's longstanding and patience with humanity must be growing quite short. We must ensure that our vertical alignment is solid...because what is coming may eclipse our wildest imaginations.

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biblechristianityprayerprophecyreligionconspiracyend timesrevelationanti-christteachingjohn hallercovid-19brandon holthausgreat resetfbcbook of lukefellowship bible chapelcharles atkinson
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