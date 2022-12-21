Stew Peters: House Must Vote NO To NEO-CON McCarthy

Kevin McCarthy Desperate For Power; House Must Vote NO To NEO-CON McCarthy.McCarthy is just a political weathervane, being blown this way and that way, saying whatever will get him the best press in the moment, and obeying whoever supplies him with the most money. He shouldn’t be the Republican leader. He shouldn’t be in Congress at all. Congressman Bob Good joins to share details of the fight against the traitor.
