Real Talk With me to All - looking like an early Morn goober (planet x-Wormwood system evidence) / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





March 7, 2023





Today is now 3/7/23.... i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. In todays video first you'll see a video clip of me speaking to all of my subscribers on Facebook and youtube just letting you all know why I've been offline not posting much and some real talk with me. Which I originally wasn't going to post my clip of me talking till the end of this video though I decided to throw the clip of me talking as an opener in the video. You'll see footage in the second part of the video I started recording early this morning as I awoke to early due to the fact I fell asleep to early last night as I've been needing to catch up on my sleep as I did lol.... So the second half or rest of the video you'll see new planet x system evidence I'll be showing. More large planetary bodies passed the sun within the last few days. Thus why the sun has been shooting off alot of solar flares and coronal mass ejections ( CMES) at earth or near earths direction... Some bodies passing the sun belong to the nemesis/planet x system. While other bodies passing are extra ones that's also invaded earths solar system... Plus I'll be reading from the Bible from ( luke chapter 21) where Jesus ( yeshua ) spoke on things prophecy wise of what to expect before his second coming as much he said is going on now globally as much more shall come. As bible prophecy will be fufilled and nothing can change nor stop that despite mans theology and own ideas...i forgot to add in the video as I was speaking on all the fires going on and explosions so on globally. I mentioned the asteroid debris that have been coming in clusters from planet xs debri tail and debris coming in from 3-4 other solar system that are invading and around earths solar system. Well as I also didn't fully say is that much of what's occurring fires/explosions so on is also from the radiation hitting earth from multiple sources where energy waves and radiation is coming from different sources in space... Just as I don't know if I said or not but yes alot of this stuff I mentioned above fires/ train derailments/so on we know from insiders information are also acts of sabotage from many that want to distract from what's really coming ( planet x/asteroid debris +the planet x system and the chaos from and to come from the planet x system ).. And sabotage from others who don't like the USA at all though to this is happening globally due to meteors hitting. Radiation soaking in earths core puakinh magma and lava up around the world through crust causing fires/quakes volcanic issues and the ionosphere is getting soaked and soaking in radiation particles so it's another big reason and also other reasons to.. There's alot happening and alot coming. The main thing is if christ is your Lord and savior or not. And if you all are walking in love and forgiveness daily.... Love is the most important thing in this short life... So walk in love DAILY... Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) I hope if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord that you'll read BELOW my video in my pinned comments section to see how to accept Christ as Lord while you have time to do so.





©Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xRScxag7TAM