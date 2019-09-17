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😱☠️Did You Know You Use A Ouija Board EVERYDAY…YES YOU! It Is EVIL & DEMONIC By Design!☠️😱
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75 views • September 17, 2019
Did you realize that you are using a modern day Ouija board everyday?! You are asking it questions, allowing it to guide you and run your everyday life. Modern AI is one of the most demonic technologies that has ever existed. A faceless beast that is watching, learning, manipulating and now guiding our youth.
The devil is not only in the details, but the design…and we must stop our younger generations from handing it their soul! They have already handed it things you may not yet realize but will by the end of this broadcast!
The devil is not only in the details, but the design…and we must stop our younger generations from handing it their soul! They have already handed it things you may not yet realize but will by the end of this broadcast!
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