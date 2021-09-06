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Prof. Dolores Cahill: mRNA Vaccines Cause Injury and Death | Asia Pacific Today
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243 views • September 06, 2021
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This programme first aired on Asia Pacific TV: 21 May 2021
Url: https://www.asiapacifictoday.tv/mrna-vaccines-cause-injury-and-death/
Related content: Virus study referred to by Cahill in the interview.
Vaccine Virus Interference. By GG Wolff.
https://fnqldcc.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/Vaccine.Virus_.Interference.G.G.Wolff_.pdf
From the website:
Australia, like the UK, US and Canada, is in the grip of manufactured hysteria over Covid-19. Our Federal and State governments are hyping up the infectiousness and dangers of new strains of the virus and the media is having a field day on cases and virus hotspots.
Lockdowns, border restrictions, mask wearing, social distancing and vaccinations are in. The cost of these measures, availability of alternative treatments are studiously ignored. Funny that!
The public health system is broken – Governments are the spreaders of misinformation and the media are the propaganda agents. The media wont ask about Covid-19 vaccines and their safety.
Dr Dolores Cahill, a renowned expert in immunology. Dr. Cahill has been an Expert in the EU for some 15 years in Future & Emerging technologies. She is President of the World Freedom Alliance, a worldwide platform of organizations offering access to justice, true dialogue for health science and politics, holding worldwide officials to account under the law.
Website: https://fnqcitizenscollective.com
Telegram: https://t.me/FNQCitizensCollective
This programme first aired on Asia Pacific TV: 21 May 2021
Url: https://www.asiapacifictoday.tv/mrna-vaccines-cause-injury-and-death/
Related content: Virus study referred to by Cahill in the interview.
Vaccine Virus Interference. By GG Wolff.
https://fnqldcc.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/Vaccine.Virus_.Interference.G.G.Wolff_.pdf
From the website:
Australia, like the UK, US and Canada, is in the grip of manufactured hysteria over Covid-19. Our Federal and State governments are hyping up the infectiousness and dangers of new strains of the virus and the media is having a field day on cases and virus hotspots.
Lockdowns, border restrictions, mask wearing, social distancing and vaccinations are in. The cost of these measures, availability of alternative treatments are studiously ignored. Funny that!
The public health system is broken – Governments are the spreaders of misinformation and the media are the propaganda agents. The media wont ask about Covid-19 vaccines and their safety.
Dr Dolores Cahill, a renowned expert in immunology. Dr. Cahill has been an Expert in the EU for some 15 years in Future & Emerging technologies. She is President of the World Freedom Alliance, a worldwide platform of organizations offering access to justice, true dialogue for health science and politics, holding worldwide officials to account under the law.
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