RT News - November 4 2024 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1478 followers
0
111 views • 6 months ago

Nov 4, 2024

rt.com


Blurred political lines. As US Election Day edges closer, we explore how longtime party loyalists are hopping the fence - amid shifting values on America's political landscape. In a Letter to the UN signed by 52 countries, Turkiye demands a global arms embargo on Israel - condemning its deadly actions in the Middle East. With most votes counted in the Moldovan presidential election, the incumbent President leads the race thanks to votes cast by expats abroad, while the opposition's leader scores big with the electorate on home soil. India's Foreign minister outlines the rules of behavior in the new multipolar world, calling for respect for the country's political differences.

newsrussiart
