We are heading into the vaccine side effects. Who is to blame? Tough road ahead.

And how did we get here? We went from highly effective to completely non-effective. How was society tricked into believing that this was an effective antidote? The vaccine did not teach our bodies to defend itself but rather our bodies lost its ability to protect itself against viruses and bacteria. What did the exterminators need to do in order to promote their agenda? It wasn’t just propaganda. They paid the hospitals huge amounts of money, had their doctors listen and believe the controlled experts (who had a lot to lose), and silenced/demonized any and all voices that went against their narrative and made sure that there was no debate on this subject. And here we are, the world has been vaccinated with a poisoned antidote for a virus that had a 99.5% survival rate.