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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 01-06
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20 views • January 07, 2022
Fauci was called a Fraud thirty years ago, and yet here he is...fraudulently telling all of us COVID will never go away and we have to always update our vaccinations to stay safe. If he was a real doctor, he would know our immune system is much much more effective than any man made vaccine, cause God made it and it is infallible....but he can't control us that way. So he won't allow it.
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