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SHADOWGATE
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763 views • August 15, 2020
Millie Weaver and her husband have just been arrested as they were releasing this documentary revealing the TREASON of the Obama administration. This is not a joke! Please record this, download this and share this. The more people who've seen it, got it and can testify about it the safer those who have put their lives on the line will be.
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