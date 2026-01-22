BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Are We REALLY in the “Little Season”? (Revelation 20 Explained)
Think About It
Think About ItCheckmark Icon
3532 followers
1
132 views • 1 day ago

Is the chaos we’re witnessing a sign that Satan has been “released for a short time” as described in Revelation 20? In this video, we break down the biblical timeline of the Millennium, Satan’s binding and release, and the meaning of the “Little Season.” By carefully examining Scripture, historical interpretation, and present-day deception, we explore whether our current era aligns with this prophetic warning—and what it means for believers right now.


If you would you like to pray to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior... Click this link:

https://www.thinkaboutit.online/want-jesus-christ-now/


VISIT OUR ONLINE STORE:

https://think-about-it-shop.fourthwall.com/


OUR NEWS WEBSITE: Most comprehensive news site you’ll see!

https://thinkaboutit.online

https://thinkaboutit.news


FIND US ON OUR SUBSTACK VIDEO CHANNEL:

https://thinkaboutitnow.substack.com/


IF YOU’RE ABLE TO HELP, PLEASE use the link below. THANK YOU SO MUCH! https://donorbox.org/think-about-it-support


EMAIL:

[email protected]


Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

spiritual warfarerevelation 20last days signsbiblical timelinebiblical end timesend times deceptionsatan releasedchristian eschatologyrevelation explainedbible prophecy todaylittle season prophecymillennium explained
