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Wikileaks releases moon landing cut scenes filmed in Nevada Desert? [24 sept 2020]
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109 views • April 23, 2021
The moon landing was a hoax? This is apparently never before seen footage?
Disclaimer: Take everything with a gain of salt. Everything in my post could be wrong.
Source: Awakening Earth [FB]
24. september 2020 ·
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=330389741718706
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Skandinavisk Alliance (ANTI- CORONA Apartheid)
https://www.facebook.com/groups/483834236125425/
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Aplanetruth.info: Why Did So Many Apollo Astronots Die Mysterious Deaths in Just Three Years Time?
Apollo/Satan and his fall from Heaven.
10 Dead NASA astronauts, 1964-67
https://aplanetruth.info/24-why-did-so-many-apollo-astronots-die-mysterious-deaths-in-just-three-years-time/
Disclaimer: Take everything with a gain of salt. Everything in my post could be wrong.
Source: Awakening Earth [FB]
24. september 2020 ·
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=330389741718706
--
Skandinavisk Alliance (ANTI- CORONA Apartheid)
https://www.facebook.com/groups/483834236125425/
--
Aplanetruth.info: Why Did So Many Apollo Astronots Die Mysterious Deaths in Just Three Years Time?
Apollo/Satan and his fall from Heaven.
10 Dead NASA astronauts, 1964-67
https://aplanetruth.info/24-why-did-so-many-apollo-astronots-die-mysterious-deaths-in-just-three-years-time/
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