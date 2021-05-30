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The True Meaning of "Star Trek Into Darkness"
Stefan Molyneux
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Stefan Molyneux, host of Freedomain Radio, breaks down the not so hidden meaning within Star Trek Into Darkness. The point is not to raise arms against enemies, but to lower your arms before your children.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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