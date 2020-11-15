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Ode to those that ride waves. Overcome fear
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8 views • November 15, 2020
All we are, all we will ever be is energy
And all of that depends on what you perceive
From a state of fear or a state of love
To be open or closed, below or above.
A little intuition, or a muscle test
Separates truth from falsehood
Directing us towards our best!
Like a message from the hawk, Hermes or mercury
Potential is uncovered by those who can read the messages and perceive!
#energy #shubyphilosophy #overcome #intuition #vibrations #consciousness #spreadlove #spreadlight #create #potential #decipher #openyoureye #unlocked #free #transcend #ridewaves #payattention #channelofevolution #mindful #prana #chi #openmind #openheart #align
And all of that depends on what you perceive
From a state of fear or a state of love
To be open or closed, below or above.
A little intuition, or a muscle test
Separates truth from falsehood
Directing us towards our best!
Like a message from the hawk, Hermes or mercury
Potential is uncovered by those who can read the messages and perceive!
#energy #shubyphilosophy #overcome #intuition #vibrations #consciousness #spreadlove #spreadlight #create #potential #decipher #openyoureye #unlocked #free #transcend #ridewaves #payattention #channelofevolution #mindful #prana #chi #openmind #openheart #align
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