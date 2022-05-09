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Draco using millions of abducted human children to train hatchlings to hunt & eat humans on the moon
ChristianRapture
ChristianRapture
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165 views • May 09, 2022
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (May 2022). The Draco reptilian chimera aliens are using masses of abducted human children as hunting training for their hatchlings on the moon. Expose it to all 6 billion humans, so that everyone comes to try to kill you, and all your church donators leave you thinking you are a lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniac, because Jesus gave his life for you on the cross so that you may receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life, or have the blood of 12 million children eaten every year on your hands. Do it now and do not wait until tomorrow. Preach it in your next Sunday church service sermon. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission…

Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047

See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

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#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Keywords
christjesusvaccinechristiandonald trumpjoe bidenbible prophecyelection fraudcoronaviruscovid-19
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