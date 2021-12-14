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Unboxing Falcon Eyes DEA BHC M
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28 views • December 14, 2021
https://youtu.be/h0OLB4tlnGk
Review of the scope of delivery, functionality, convenience, build quality. I will share my impressions of use on real shooting.
Universal reflector set including 4-leaf curtains and honeycomb with 4 colored foliage filters.
CMCproduction & SmartREC for blogs Ship Shard
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
Review of the scope of delivery, functionality, convenience, build quality. I will share my impressions of use on real shooting.
Universal reflector set including 4-leaf curtains and honeycomb with 4 colored foliage filters.
CMCproduction & SmartREC for blogs Ship Shard
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
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