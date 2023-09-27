The Kindness of God | Dr. Sandra G. Kennedy

To watch the entire broadcast click here https://youtu.be/nZ_RytS8ta0?si=bFkDjyKZdwlBnXwM
Pastor Sandra Kennedy reminds us – that apart from jobs, careers, families and whatever catches our attention – the Greatest Goal that God has for us is that each day we become more and more like Jesus. Do you know that the characteristics of Kindness is a mandate from God and it’s not a choice? Do you wonder why things are not going right in your life? Are we to love Kindness, remember, the Lord, modeled kindness for us, His entire life on Earth? Question, how many times has God shown you kindness? Why is Kindness so powerful? Whole Life Ministries has three weekly services – Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and two evenings held on Monday and Thursdays at 7 p.m.
